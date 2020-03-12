Cedar Bluff Man Indicted on Child Pornography Charges

A Cedar Bluff man has been indicted on more than 100 counts of Child Pornography. According to WEIS Radio, Roy Swafford was indicted last month for possessing obscene material containing a visual depiction of a person under the age of 17.

The visual images showed the child engaging in a variety of sexual acts. Swafford was booked into the Cherokee County Jail in 2018 on a more than one-million dollar bond. His arraignment is scheduled for next month.