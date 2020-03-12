Gadsden Etowah County EMA CERT Volunteer Training

The Gadsden-Etowah County Emergency Management Agency conducted a volunteer training session to help prepare community members for future emergency situations. The volunteer members are a part of the Community Emergency Response Team. These members are trained in light search and rescue, first aid, and responding to disasters.

Today, CERT members were at the emergency operation center to learn how to volunteer at the Emergency Management Agency using the new equipment inside the EMA’s new facility. Oftentimes, emergency responders can take a vast amount of time to reach a community. CERT is an organization for a community to receive the training necessary to be able to help themselves and others instead of waiting for help to arrive.

Golden says CERT training is offered at least twice a year. Those wanting to find out more can visit the Gadsden-Etowah County EMA Facebook page.