Jacksonville State University Student Under Investigation for COVID-19

Jacksonville State University students were informed this evening that a student has been declared a person under investigation for COVID-19. This means that the student met the criteria for testing, but the results are pending. According to the university, the student felt ill Sunday evening after returning from out-of-state.

Since falling ill, the student has only been to three locations on campus, the Student Health Center, Stone Center, and Kennamer Hall. All locations are being cleaned and sanitized. The person under investigation has been placed in self-isolation and his roommates have been moved to an alternate location and put in self-quarantine.

Jacksonville State has a distancing plan that will go into effect immediately. Effective March 13th, all university classes will begin to transition to online-distance education. All campus events have been cancelled, including student organization activities, both on campus and off and external events hosted on campus until further notice.