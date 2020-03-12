Medical Marijuana Bill Heads to Floor Vote

A medical marijuana bill now heads to the floor for its first vote in the state legislature. If passed, the bill would allow people with a doctor's recommendation to use medical marijuana for 15 conditions that include cancer, anxiety, and chronic pain.

The bill would only allow cannabis to only be sold in forms such as pills, gelatinous cubes or oils and not in the form of smoking or vaping. Although many advocates are for the medical marijuana bill, it faces opposition from Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall, who sent lawmakers a letter expressing his opposition that noted marijuana remains illegal under federal law.