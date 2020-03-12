New Flyer Launches “Community Benefits Framework”

One of the world’s leading independent global bus manufacturers has launched a foundation to support its existing workforce diversity and development model to benefit communities across the country. New Flyer of America, which has a facility in Anniston, is partnering with the Transportation Diversity Council for the “Community Benefits Framework.” This foundation will contribute to New Flyer’s commitment towards career development for diverse groups of people, including minorities.

The company wants the CBF to also support the execution of leading environmental health and safety practices along with other local initiatives. While New Flyer has facilities throughout the country, its initial focus is to identify and train new workers at the Anniston location.