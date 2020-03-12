Trump Announces Travel Ban from 26 European Nations

Now the Coronavirus has been declared a global pandemic, there are currently just four states, including Alabama, that do not have confirmed cases of the coronavirus. At least 39 Americans have died from the virus, including one from Georgia. Governor Brian Kemp confirmed Georgia’s first COVID-19 related death earlier today, and there are now 30 known cases of the virus throughout the state.

President Donald Trump announced that he is sharply restricting passenger travel from 26 European nations to the United States due to the continuous spread of COVID-19. President Trump believes this decision will ease the economic cost of viral pandemic that is disrupting the daily lives of Americans.

The month long travel ban will go into effect March 13th at midnight.