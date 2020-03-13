Alabama’s first COVID-19 Case; Trump Issues National Emergency

In response to Alabama’s first COVID-19, Governor Kay Ivey, late this afternoon, declared a State of Emergency, which will close all K-12 schools in the state for two weeks, starting next Thursday. According to State Health Officer Scott Harris, the first case is an unidentified patient from Montgomery County who recently traveled to another state where there has been community transmission of the virus. When the patient returned to Alabama, they became sick and self-isolated themselves. Lab test revealed this morning that the patient was positive for COVID-19.

Harris says that for most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Governor Kay Ivey has urged people to remain calm and take common sense precautions.

At this time, everyone is being encouraged to cancel or avoid large public gatherings with more than 500 people, schools and workplaces not included. Practice good hygiene, wash your hands, cover your mouth when you sneeze or cough, and stay home if you are sick.

For more information on precautionary measures and on COVID-19, visit the Alabama Department of Public Health’s website at www.alabamapublichealth.gov.