Bipartisan Bill Introduced

In response to the global COVID-19 outbreak, U.S. Senator Doug Jones has introduced a bill that would safeguard the country’s medical supply chain and address shortages due to the dependence on foreign-made medical equipment. The “Commission on America’s Medical Security Act” would also help boost domestic production and policy.

Approximately 40% of finished drugs and 80%t of active pharmaceutical ingredients are manufactured overseas, primarily from China and India. Senator Jones believes the outbreak has made it clear that the United States needs a strategy to increase domestic production of the testing and treatments people need.