City Schools Prepares for Distancing Education Plans
Saturday, March 14, 2020
Jacksonville City Schools have already planned ahead in response to the novel coronavirus outbreak. Kitty Stone Elementary and Jacksonville High schools have developed distance education plans in the event the schools close.
Students at Kitty Stone were sent home with instructional packets that contained ten days of work. Jacksonville High students will use their issued Chromebook to complete assignments in Google Classroom.
Please reload