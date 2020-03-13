New AFC Commissioner

The Alabama Forestry Commission has a new commissioner. Governor Kay Ivey appointed Chris Langley to serve as Commissioner. The appointment was confirmed by the Alabama Senate earlier this week.

Langley has been logging, farming, and raising cattle since a child and has been self-employed in the forestry industry for more than 40 years. He has also been a member of the Alabama Forestry Association for more than 20 years. Langley is replacing former Commissioner Stephen May III.