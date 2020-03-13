Softball Teams Play to Strike Out Cancer

Two varsity softball teams went head-to-head Thursday night to strike out cancer. The Ohatchee Lady Indians and the Ragland Purple Devils teamed up with Calhoun County Relay for Life to play in the annual “Battle of the Dams” softball game. The game is played every year between the two schools to raise money for cancer research for the American Cancer Society.

This game is always special for both teams as they play to support Michelle Ford, an Ohatchee graduate, who is currently battling cancer. Before the strike out cancer game, the Indians and Purple Devils seen one-another in region play twice before and this game will serve as a tiebreaker.

The Ohatchee Indians walked away with this year’s win as they beat Ragland 14-9.