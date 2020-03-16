Chick-Fil-A Temporarily Closing Dining Rooms

As health officials are recommending social distancing, several fast-food chains are taking necessary steps to protect its staff and customers in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. On Sunday, Chick-fil-a announced they are temporarily closing the dining rooms to all of its 2,400 restaurants to limit person-to-person contact.

All locations still plan to offer drive-thru services, but take-out, curbside delivery, or mobile order will vary at some locations. Some locations will also alter its operations hours because of COVID-19. Customers are encouraged to check the website or their mobile app for latest information.