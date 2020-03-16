Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Alabama

The number of COVID-19 cases has more than doubled over the weekend in Alabama. There are now cases confirmed in at least eight counties with more cases expected to be confirmed. Jefferson County right now has the most confirmed cases in the state at 17, followed by Tuscaloosa with three and Shelby with three cases.

East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika announced that a hospital employee had tested positive for that virus and was being quarantined at home. The employee had not traveled outside Lee County.

The Jacksonville University student who was under investigation for COVID-19 has tested negative for the virus. The student along with roommates were put in self isolation until the results confirmed the student does not have the virus.

The university is aware that additional people connected with JSU have also been tested within the past few days as testing has become more widely available in the state and once those results are in, the university plans to share them with the community.