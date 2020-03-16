Feeding Programs in Alexandria and Jacksonville

Many school systems throughout the state have decided not to wait till Wednesday before closing schools and make today the students’ last day. One local community has come together to send students home with necessary items they’ll need during the time period of the school closures.

Students with Alexandria Elementary, Middle and High Schools teamed together to prepare 400 bags for their classmates who are in need of lunch items while schools will be closed during the COVID-19 pandemic. The schools asked community members to donate snacks and canned good items to the school in order to ensure every child in need receives more than enough food.

To help parents and guardians with providing lunch for students during school closures, Jacksonville City Schools will implement a School Closure Feeding Program for its students. The feeding program will take place on March 19th and 30th. A drive-thru pick up will be at Jacksonville High School between 9 a.m. and noon.

14 meals will be provided for each child on the 19th, and 10 meals will be served on the 30th. The meals will be free to children and teens 18 years old and younger. No application or proof of income is needed.

To take advantage of the School Closure Feeding Program, parents must fill out the form attached to the link below by March 18th.

The link to fill out the form can be found here: https://forms.gle/DHHoGLCEmzYpzHeq7