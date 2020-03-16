Food Drive for Students in Ohatchee
Tuesday, March 17, 2020
Ohatchee Elementary and High schools have begun a food drive for all of its students today. Residents who are able to contribute can donate non-perishable food items in order to provide some assistance to children impacted by the school closures.
Donations including canned goods, crackers, pop-tarts and soups will be accepted until Wednesday of this week. For more information on the food drive, contact Ohatchee High School.
