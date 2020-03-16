Gadsden City Public Schools Closed

Gadsden City Schools Superintendent Tony Reddick has addressed parents and students in regards to school closures amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Schools were previously scheduled to close at the end of the day on Wednesday, March 18th, but now Gadsden City Schools have closed after today. School is scheduled to reopen on April 6th.

Although no school work will be required during the closure, students were given access to textbooks and computing devices. Because a State of Emergency has been declared, days missed from school are not required to be made up. Reddick encourages parents to check the school website, Facebook page, and twitter account for additional information.