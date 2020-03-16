JSU Spring Sports' Seasons Over After OVC Announcement

JSU's spring sports' seasons are over effective immediately. The decision comes after the conference's Board of Presidents announced a cancelation of all competitions, including the OVC Championships, through the end of the 2019-20 academic year. Hear from head coaches Jana McGinnis (softball) & Jim Case (baseball) in the featured video.

Official OVC Statement: The Ohio Valley Conference Board of Presidents have announced effective immediately the cancelation of all intercollegiate competitions, including OVC Championships, through the end of the 2019-20 academic year due to the COVID-19 public health threat.

Additionally, all team practices will be suspended until April 3, 2020, at which time the impact of the suspension will be re-evaluated. During this time period, student-athletes shall be allowed to be engaged in strength and conditioning and training room activities.

The main priority of the OVC is to ensure the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators and fans. The league will continue to monitor all relevant information on COVID-19 on a daily basis.