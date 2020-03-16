Jacksonville City Council Agrees on $50K for Emergency Funds

While there are no confirmed cases in Calhoun County, it's important that residents remain cautious, limit contact with others in public places, and continue to practice good hygiene. The City of Jacksonville recently held a council meeting to discuss how to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

City council members voted to allow Mayor Johnny Smith spend $50,000 on emergency services without their approval in response to COVID-19. The original plan was to allow the city to use $25,000 dollars, but council members decided twice the amount was needed in an effort to be prepared.

Mayor Smith describes the foggers as devices that release sanitizing chemical fog into buildings. The foggers would cost the city $20,000. Mayor Smith says that after the council meeting, he feels that the community is ahead of the curve and will be prepared to keep residents safe.