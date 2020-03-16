WiFi on the Go for Calhoun County School District

With schools closed, and school assignments still due for most students, many parents and guardians worry about how their child will be able to meet those assignment deadlines without proper internet connection. “WiFi on the Go” provides WiFi for students, parents, and district employees so that they will have access to school work and information, no matter where they are. Users will be able to use unlimited nationwide wireless internet through T-Mobile’s 4G LTE network that will work anywhere T-Mobile’s service is available.

The program has no data limits, no contract, or extra fees. Users simply make monthly donations to the school system in order to use the service. Wilburn says that once you follow the instructions and sign up for “WiFi On The Go” on the county school’s website, the device will be shipped to your home and be ready for use within several days.