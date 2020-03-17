Blood Donations Needed Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The nation’s blood supply has been dramatically affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to health officials recommending social distancing, many frequent blood donors have curtailed their normal activities. The American Red Cross strongly urges healthy, eligible individuals who are feeling well to give blood or platelets to help maintain a sufficient blood supply as COVID-19 continues to rise. The Red Cross fears that as COVID-19 rises, low donor participation could harm blood availability at hospitals.

At each blood drive and donation center, Red Cross employees follow thorough safety protocols including wearing gloves, routinely wiping down donor-touched areas, using sterile collection sets for every donation, and preparing the arm for donation with an aseptic scrub. To find a blood donation center near you, visit redcrossblood.org or call the number shown on your screen.