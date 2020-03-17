COVID-19 Livestream Presentation from Calhoun County EMA

There are many informational articles about the overall impact the novel coronavirus has placed on the state and the country. The City of Weaver and the City of Piedmont is encouraging all its residents and members of Calhoun County to watch a live stream video of the county Emergency Management Agency giving a brief presentation on the COVID-19 virus and how it impacts the community locally.

Mayor Willis says the actual presentation will not be open to the public in order to observe the safety recommendations of staying away from crowds. Topics will include, but not limited to, prevention techniques and what you should do if you think that you or someone you know is showing symptoms.

If time allows, questions that come through the FB Live feed as long as they are in the scope of the EMA will be addressed. For more information, visit Mayor Wayne Willis’ Facebook page. The livestream will begin Wednesday, March 18th at 6pm.