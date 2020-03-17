Gadsden State Transitions Online in Response to COVID-19

Gadsden State Community College will now transition all its courses online amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Doctor Martha Lavender, Gadsden State President, urged all students to not come to campus during this period. Although no cases of the virus have been reported on any of the five college campuses, alternative methods are being implemented to protect the health and safety of its students.

Doctor Lavender says college administrators will re-evaluate the situation before April 3rd before issuing a statement regarding in-person classes and other campus events. Online summer registration will take place as scheduled.