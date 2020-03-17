Infectious Disease Task Force Training in Calhoun County

Although there are still no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Calhoun County, law enforcement personnel and first responders are taking this time to prepare themselves on how to properly deal with the threat of the virus. Firefighters, police officers, and emergency medical services in Calhoun County have new protective gear they have to get familiar with in order to deal with patients diagnosed with COVID-19.

This is part of a three-week training program with the Center for Domestic Preparedness. During the first few days of training, responders were responsible for getting familiar with the novel coronavirus, learning about the signs and symptoms of the virus.

Chief Collins says responders learned how to properly remove the protective gear without spreading the virus to other locations. He also believes that adding the extra protective gear to certain calls will not negatively affect first responders response time.