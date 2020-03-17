More Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Alabama

Alabama now has 39 confirmed cases of COVID-19 according to the state department of public health. In response to this outbreak, schools are closed, restaurants have closed their dine-in areas, and state health officials are encouraging people to stay out of the public as much as possible.

Jefferson County has 21 confirmed cases, as the county currently serves as an area where several drive-thru testing locations are available. Shelby county has four cases followed by Tuscaloosa with three. The latest case was confirmed in Saint Clair county. State Health Officer Scott Harris says the state is beginning to roll out more drive-thru testing locations.