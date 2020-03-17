Remote Area Free Clinic Postponed

A non-profit organization that provides mobile clinics to care for uninsured Americans has postponed its clinic services in the Gadsden area. The Remote Area Medical clinic, also known as RAM, provides free quality dental, vision, and medical care to the underserved and uninsured people in communities across the nation. The clinic was scheduled to serve the Gadsden community on March 28th and 29th.

Although there are no confirmed cases of the Coronavirus in Etowah County, the Center for Disease Control recommends that events consisting of 50 or more people should be canceled or postponed for the next eight-weeks. New dates are being discussed for RAM to return to the Gadsden area later this year.