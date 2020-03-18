AL Primary Runoff Postponed to July 14th

The continuous spread of COVID-19 has forced Governor Kay Ivey to postpone the March 31st primary runoff. The Republican primary runoff Senate race between Jeff Sessions and former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville has been rescheduled to July 14th.

Governor Kay Ivey believes it’s too risky to have people stand in lines due to this virus pandemic. The winner of the runoff will face U-S Senator Doug Jones in the November General Election. The delay also affects primary runoffs for state and local races. Five other states including Georgia, Kentucky, and Louisiana, have also postponed their primaries.