Community Walking Trails and Playgrounds Remain Open

Although all sporting events have been postponed or canceled, Oxford Parks and Recreation still has a lot to offer during the extended break from school and work. Walking trails at Choccolocco Park, Bynum Community Center, Bannister Park, Oxford Lake and Civic Center are still open for people to enjoy.

All city owned playgrounds are also open for children to enjoy. The City of Oxford still wants to encourage residents to practice safe habits such as social distancing, keep your hands clean, and if you’re not feeling well, stay home while you recover.