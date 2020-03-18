Drive Thru Screening Available by Physician Order Only

More drive-thru testing sites are becoming available to residents throughout the state as COVID-19 continues to spread throughout the state. Calhoun County now has a drive-thru testing facility that is available for residents who are sent by their healthcare provider. The drive-thru testing is located across the street from RMC's Stringfellow Memorial Hospital in Anniston.

According to Anniston Public Information Officer Jackson Hodges, residents who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 must call their healthcare provider to get the appropriate form before doing the drive-thru screening. RMC’s emergency room is not the place that can provide you with the doctor’s order. Although there is only one confirmed case in Calhoun County, residents are strongly encouraged to continue practicing social distancing due to the likelihood of there being other positive cases.

If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 and have no medical insurance nor a primary healthcare provider, call this hotline created by the Alabama Department of Public Health. This hotline was established for testing questions.