Etowah County Recommended Curfew Effective Immediately

Schools are out and to most students, it could feel like summer vacation came early. But this nationwide state of emergency was set into place in an effort to help stop the spread of COVID-19. The Gadsden-Etowah County Emergency Management Agency has decided to take further action by issuing a recommended curfew to ensure students are part of the solution to stopping the spread of this virus.

Effective Immediately, a countywide recommended curfew has been suggested for all school-aged children in Etowah County. Parents are urged to keep their children inside from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. unless they are with a parent or guardian. Gadsden-Etowah County EMA Director Deborah Gaither reminds parents that children should not be out socializing, instead, they should be at home social distancing, staying healthy, and not meeting in groups.