Local Players on North-South All-Star Basketball Teams

Four local players and a coach have been tapped to participate in the upcoming North-South All-Star basketball game during All-Star Sports Week this summer:

Girls

G - Allasha Dudley - Anniston

PG - Hadley Hamilton - Collinsville

PG - Camille Jenkins - Gadsden City

Boys

F - Brody Baker - White Plains

Coach - Torry Brown - Anniston

The games feature the top 15 boys & girls players from the rising senior class. The game is set for July 14th in Montgomery.

Official Release:

North-South all-star squads for the upcoming AHSAA North-South All-Star Girls’ and Boys’ Basketball Games have been selected. The two 15-memeber teams comprised of 2021 rising seniors were announced by Jamie Lee, Director of the Alabama High School Athletic Directors & Coaches Association (AHSADCA) Wednesday.

The AHSADCA, which operates under the auspices of the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) will also host all-star games in football, baseball, softball, volleyball, boys’ and girls’ soccer, boys’ and girls’ cross country, tennis and golf during the All-Star Week. Those teams will be announced at a later date.

Coaches for the All-Star Basketball squads include:

(North Girls) Craig Thomas, Phil Campbell; Walter Hicks, Pleasant Grove; and Brant Llewellyn, Lauderdale County; (South Girls) Carolyn Wright, Central-Phenix City; Sally Jeter, Foley; and administrative coach Nigel Card, Saint James, , Elmore County; and administrative coach Virginia Franklin, Carver-Montgomery. Wright was inducted into the Alabama High School Sports Hall of Fame in the Class of 2019. She and her husband Bobby Wright (HOF Class of 2015) are the only husband and wife basketball coaches inducted into the Hall of Fame.

(North Boys) Justin Taylor, West Limestone; Torriana Brown, Anniston; and administrative coach Brant Llewellyn, Lauderdale County; (South Boys) Jazmin Mitchell, Sumter Central; Joseph Turman, Florala; and administrative coach Nigel Card, Saint James.

The North-South All-Star Basketball Games will be played Tuesday, July 14 in Montgomery. The site has not been determined. Both contests will be live-streamed by the NFHS Network.

Among the players selected are Jerdarrian “J.D.” Davison of Calhoun and Karoline Striplin of Geneva County – on the South boys’ and girls’ squad, respectively. Davison earned Class 2A state tourney MVP honors in February canning a 3-pointer with 1.6 seconds left to give the Tigers a 64-61 win over Barbour County. Striplin, who earned Class state tourney MVP as an eighth grader in 2017, has already committed to the University of Tennessee. Both players are among the Class of 2021 top prospects in the nation.

Headlining the North squads are 2020 Class 4A girls’ state tourney MVP Allasha Dudley of Anniston and Center Point 6-4 guard Jordan Chatman, who has led the Eagles to two straight Class 5A state championship games.

The South won last year’s boys’ game 88-75 with Sidney Lanier’s Antwan Burnett having a double-double – 16 points and 10 rebounds – to earn MVP honors in the 77th North-South Game. The North holds a 48-29 edge in the series, which played its first all-star game in 1953. Burnett also earned team MVP honors in the 30th annual Alabama-Mississippi Classic 118-97 win at Clinton (MS) March 13. He had 25 points and 10 rebounds in that win to sweep MVP honors in both all-star games.

The North won last year 65-56 and holds a 20-3 edge in the North-South Girls’ All-Star game, which was played for the first time in 1997.