Mobile Soup Kitchen Feeding Community Members

While kids are not in school and some parents aren’t able to work during this time, one local non-profit decided to load up its mobile kitchen and serve the people in their community. The mobile soup kitchen has been serving hot meals to residents in the Anniston community this week. For many students, school lunch meals and snacks is all they have to rely on during the school year.

Today, the mobile soup kitchen fed parents and children at the Constantine Apartments. Pastor Seth Murphy says since the mobile soup kitchen has been up and running, he has received several calls out to several communities in Calhoun County.