New SEAL Task Force to Assist School Districts

The state Department of Education has announced a proactive approach to help districts during the COVID-19 closure period by assembling a “Task Force” of educators and other state partners. The “Superintendent’s Extending Access to Learning'' task force will lead the state’s efforts to identify short and long-term priorities for school wide operations. The task force will first work to identify various research-based learning pathways and resources that are available to meet the needs of all districts in Alabama.

They will also prioritize specific operational and instructional components to ensure that when schools do re-open their doors, high school students are still on track for college and career plans. There will also be plans for elementary and middle school-aged students “gaps” which may arise during the unpredictable closure period.

State School Superintendent Doctor Eric Mackey says that districts will also be prepared if schools do not reopen on April 6th. If that scenario is to happen, the task force will be prepared to provide districts with short or long term options to meet the needs of the students.