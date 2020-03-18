State Support for Workers Impacted by COVID-19

Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington has announced the state’s support for workers impacted by COVID-19. State workers who are not able to work due to the outbreak will be eligible to file for unemployment benefits.

Workers will be eligible for the benefits if they are quarantined by a medical professional or government agency, laid off, or sent home without pay due to COVID-19 concerns. Workers who are diagnosed with this virus or those who are caring for an immediate family member who has been diagnosed are also eligible to file for unemployment due to missing work.

Those impacted can begin filing these claims on Monday, March 23rd. Workers can file for benefits online at labor.alabama.gov or by calling the number on your screen.