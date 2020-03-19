2 Year Anniversary of EF-3 Tornado in Jacksonville

Two years ago today, an EF-3 tornado touched down near the City of Jacksonville traveling nearly 150 miles per hour. When it reached Jacksonville, it caused extensive damage to homes, property, and to the campus of Jacksonville State University. Fortunately, many students were away from campus on spring break and although minor injuries were reported, there were no deaths.

Two years later, homes have been rebuilt, trees have been replanted, and Jacksonville State is still making progress with its rebuilding efforts. Many students and residents living in or near the City of Jacksonville, describe this day as one they will never forget.