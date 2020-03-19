Anniston Library Offering “Curbside Service” Amid COVID-19

The novel coronavirus outbreak has forced many buildings and businesses to close its doors and temporarily stop serving its customers. The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County is one of the buildings that has been forced to close, but it won’t stop serving its community. The library is running close to normal, the only difference is, all services have been moved outside.

The “Curbside Assistance Service” gives members the opportunity to check out or check in books, dvd’s, puzzles, board games, and other items just like they would inside the library. An email account has also been set up for those needing to print, make copies, and scan documents at the library. Simply just send in the information to the library’s email and an employee will do it for you, and bring it outside to the curb.

For as long as the inside of the public library will be closed, the curbside service will be offered during the library’s regular business hours. For more information on the curbside assistance services, look for The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County on Facebook or visit publiclibrary.cc.