Local State of Emergency Declared in Anniston

In the wake of Calhoun County’s first confirmed case of COVID-19 through the Alabama Department of Public Health, the City of Anniston has declared a State of Emergency. As more positive COVID-19 cases are expected in the coming days, the Anniston City Council voted Wednesday evening to appoint the Mayor and City Manager as the directors of the city’s emergency management functions along with other specific empowerment and authorizations.

With the local state of emergency declared, community centers’ hours of operations have also changed. The City of Anniston public community centers shown on your screen will now be open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday. One Friday, the centers will be operating from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. and from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday. All community centers will be closed on Sunday’s. The temporary hours of operations will be reevaluated on April 30th.