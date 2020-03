COVID-19 cases in Alabama have climbed up to 78 as of this evening. That’s according to the Alabama Department of Public Health. Talladega reported its first confirmed COVID-19 patient this morning. Jefferson County has grown to 34 cases and Lee County now has 10. Shelby County has 9 confirmed cases and Calhoun County has one.

There have been no related deaths related to COVID-19 in the state.