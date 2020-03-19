YMCA of Calhoun County to Close

More and more organizations and nonprofits are beginning to scale back their level of community involvement due to the risks of catching and spreading the COVID-19 virus. The YMCA of Calhoun County has announced the closure of its facilities in Oxford and Anniston.

According to a press release, the Oxford location temporarily closed today and the Anniston facility will close on Friday at 7 p.m. The Y will be temporarily closed at least until Friday, April 3rd. At that time, a reassessment of the situation will determine when the Y will commit to reopening as the health and safety of the community is assured.