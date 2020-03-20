Non-Essential Travel Limited Between U.S. and Mexico
Saturday, March 21, 2020
During the United States Task Force briefing earlier today, President Trump announced that non-essential travel to and from Mexico is now limited due to the pandemic. Both countries are agreeing to limit cross-border travel to stop the spread of Coronavirus.
Thousands of people cross the U.S.-Mexico border every day for work, school, and other activities. According to the Department of Homeland Security, this new measure will not impact trade or commerce.
