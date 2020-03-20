Price Gouging Law Put Into Effect

As a result of Governor Kay Ivey’s state of emergency declaration, Alabama’s price gouging law comes into effect. Which prohibits the “unconscionable pricing” of items for sale or rent. State Attorney General Steve Marshall warns those who seek to illegally profit from the current public health emergency that they will be “subject to law.”

Although unconscionable pricing is not specifically set forth in state law, a price that is 25% or more above the average price charged in the same area within the last 30 days, will be considered as unconscionable pricing. The penalty is a fine up to $1,000 per violation. Alabamians who are believed to have fallen victim to price gouging are encouraged to contact the Attorney General’s office.