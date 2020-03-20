UPDATE: Confirmed Statewide COVID-19 Cases Rise Above 100

Governor Kay Ivey is continuing to urge residents to practice social distancing as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the state. Currently, there are 106 confirmed cases in Alabama. To help residents follow “social distancing” guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control, the City of Anniston has announced the closure of several public centers.

Beginning Monday, March 23rd, all community centers on your screen will now be closed. The Anniston Aquatic and Fitness Center along with the city meeting center will also temporarily close. On April 4th, this decision will be reevaluated on whether to keep the facilities closed or to reopen them.