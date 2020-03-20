VITA Tax Offices Temporarily Closed

Like many volunteer-based businesses, the free tax prep business run by United Way of East Central Alabama has temporarily closed all its locations due to COVID-19. However, there is another way for people to still file their taxes and receive their returns in a timely manner.

Once again, those who would like to go ahead and file your taxes can do so by logging onto myfreetaxes.com. Smith says if anyone needs further assistance to contact the United Way of East Central Alabama.