Harbor Freight Donating Protective Gear to Hospitals and First Responders

One company is stepping up to help hospitals that are affected by the severe shortage of protective gear due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Harbor Freight is donating all its personal protective equipment to hospitals, healthcare workers, and first responders. This includes N-95 masks, face shield, and Nitrile gloves.

With locations in Etowah and Calhoun Counties, Harbor Freight is asking for hospitals with 24-hour emergency rooms and healthcare workers that need protective gear to log onto their website to provide them with the information needed to make the donation. Follow the link to learn more: www.harborfreight.com/ppe-request.html