Papa John's and CVS To Hire More Workers

While many businesses are having to cut hours or shut down during the coronavirus pandemic, one nationwide pizza chain is expanding. Papa John’s has announced plans to hire about 20,000 employees across the country. The company is looking for inside restaurant workers as well as delivery drivers. At some locations, you can apply, interview, and start the same day. To see about any local openings go to jobs.papajohns.com. You can also text “jobs” to 47272.

CVS is also stepping up to help its employees who don’t have the option of working from home. The stores are remaining open, so pharmacists, techs and store managers and employees all have to go into work. The company announced it will give $500 bonuses to its employees who have to be there during the coronavirus pandemic. The company is also looking to hire 50,000 more people. They’re looking to fill full-time, part-time and temporary positions.