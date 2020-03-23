SBA's Economic Injury Disaster Loans

Governor Kay Ivey recently announced that there’s assistance for small businesses across the state that are being impacted by the pandemic. Businesses will be eligible for assistance under the U.S. Small Business Administration's Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program which will help qualified businesses and nonprofits recover from economic losses.

Low interest loans up to $2 million in assistance will be eligible for small businesses. The loans will be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, and accounts payable and other bills that can’t be paid because of the disaster’s impact. Governor Ivey says there are nearly 400,000 small businesses in Alabama that employee nearly half of the state’s workers. Visit the website shown on your screen to see if your business qualifies.