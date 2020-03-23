Senate Fails to Advance Aid Bill

The United States Senate has failed for a second time to pass the COVID-19 economic aid bill. Senate Democrats lined up against the vote to defeat it, first Sunday, and then again this afternoon. Democrats say they’re concerned Republicans are more focused on bailing out big business than helping individual workers. Senators have been working day and night to find a compromise agreement on the $2 trillion economic stimulus.

The far-reaching bill is designed to support the economy during the pandemic. Democrats are working on their own version of the bill. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer says despite the current Democratic opposition, he thinks a deal can be done soon.