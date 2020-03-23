Sonic Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19
Tuesday, March 24, 2020
An employee working at a fast food restaurant in Leeds has tested positive for COVID-19. Sonic recently took to Facebook to announce that one of its employees working at its Leeds location began developing symptoms of the virus at his home and went to be tested.
After his results came back positive, the restaurant shutdown immediately. The restaurant has since been sanitized. Although all other employees are not showing symptoms, they are all being quarantined.
