UPDATE: More Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Alabama

The number of COVID-19 patients continues to grow as more testing becomes widespread throughout the state. With a second case being confirmed in Calhoun County. As of this evening, there are 196 confirmed cases in Alabama according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

With more than 50% of the cases in Jefferson County, health officials have ordered the closure of non-essential businesses in the area including hair salons and other retail stores in the area.

Shelby County has 22 cases followed by Madison County with 21. There have been more than 1,000 people tested for COVID-19 and there have been no reported deaths in the state.