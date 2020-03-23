YMCA Offering Child Care to First Responders & Healthcare Workers

Schools are out, daycare centers are closed, and many parents who are first responders and healthcare professionals are working non-stop to ensure their children and communities are safe. The YMCA has taken on the responsibility of caring for children whose parents are on the frontlines, fighting against COVID-19.

Although the YMCA of Calhoun County is closed to its members, it’s open to care for school aged children who are out of school, and in need of care while their parents are at work. President and CEO Maggie Burn Owens says parents can register their child this week at the Y’s Anniston location from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m.

If you are a healthcare professional, first responder, or essential personnel and you’re looking for child care, contact the YMCA of Calhoun County by calling the number shown on your screen or visit the Y’s Anniston location. The “Emergency School Age Childcare Program” will begin Tuesday at 6 a.m.