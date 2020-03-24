Anniston Virtual Town Hall Meeting

Anniston City Mayor Jack Draper invites members of the community to engage in an upcoming virtual town hall meeting. Mayor Draper will be answering questions during the virtual meeting about COVID-19 efforts on Facebook live. He will also be open to answer other city related questions as well. Residents must follow several rules in order for questions to be addressed. Questions must be submitted in advance.

In order for Mayor Draper to answer every question, there is a one question limit per person. The virtual town hall meeting is scheduled to take place this Friday beginning at 5 p.m., for more information and to submit your questions, visit the City of Anniston on Facebook.